Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Correction of Shotgun Cartridge Error aBittersweet Victory

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: COLFO


MEDIA RELEASE

Police Correction of Shotgun Cartridge Error a "Bittersweet Victory"

THURSDAY 17 OCTOBER 2019

COLFO has described as a “bittersweet victory” its triumph in getting Police to correct a wording error that banned shotgun cartridges.

COLFO wrote to the Minister of Police last week advising of an intent to seek a judicial review of the ban, in part because it inadvertently included shotgun cartridges.

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee said the error, brazenly denied by Police even as officials worked behind the scenes to correct the formal wording, was one of many brought about by hasty drafting.

“It’s bittersweet to be proven correct when we know there are dozens of far more serious things wrong with the firearms ban and the proposed new legislation.

“The sloppy drafting that caught shotgun pellets is overshadowed by the unfair and unprincipled refusal to compensate owners of banned ammunition and is equalled by the casual banning of tracer ammunition, which presents no more safety issue than non-prohibited ammunition.

“The sloppy drafting is nothing compared to the injustice, the unintended effects, and errors in the Arms Bill now being considered by a Select Committee, which makes New Zealanders less safe.

“The sloppy drafting is nothing compared to the firearm ban which encompasses firearms without any conceivable relationship to the terrible shooting in Christchurch in March.”

McKee was astonished to see the Police use “calculated dissembling” over their mistake when they claimed that there was no ban on shotgun cartridges because that was not their intention.

“Of course Police didn’t intend to ban shotgun cartridges – but that was how they drafted the law.

“They claimed that their interpretation mattered, not the words. It is not for the Police to interpret the law. But, the new Bill provides expressly that the Police can adjust the law as they go. It usurps Parliament.

“We look forward to better engagement with the Government and Police over all the remaining issues, to avoid mistakes.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from COLFO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 