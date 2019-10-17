Vision New Zealand, Keeping New Zealand Kiwi

KIWI’S FIRST

VISION NEW ZEALAND, KEEPING NEW ZEALAND KIWI

The taboo that surrounds immigration and our refugee qouta, are two issues rising in New Zealand that need to start being given attention to challenge the fruit loops of the far left.

When Hannah Tamaki VNZ Leader was interviewed on TV3’s AM Show by Duncan Garner yesterday morning, a Facebook post that I made was labelled as being ‘racist’ by some left wing crackpot.

We stand to take back what belongs to New Zealand and protect it as kaitiakitanga, instead of finding out years later that it’s been sold offshore to foreign interest groups by Governments that do not know how to do good business.

We talk about Kiwis First, because New Zealand First has let the country down. Due to the state of emergency our country is currently experiencing where many Kiwis are suffering, unless they bring significant value into our country, the door would be officially shut. A couple of reasons for this;

- NZ has the highest rate of homelessness in OECD; an estimated 40,000 Kiwis living in cars, tents and garages. Including with children.

- 28% (295,000) of Kiwi kids living below the poverty line, which includes 14% (155,000) of children living in material hardship.

Other countries are envious of our isolation in the middle of the ocean. Meanwhile our Prime Minister has made herself the poster child for the United Nations Refugee Global Strategy when back home her Government has not worked out how to build houses for her own people.

It is not the New Zealand tax payer’s job to fund the Prime Minister’s international self-promotion projects, as she gallavants along a seemingly ego driven politically fuelled agenda.

Vision New Zealand will be making an announcement in the near future about how it will improve the Kiwi way of life as New Zealanders know it.

© Scoop Media

