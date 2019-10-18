New stories, new partners, new ways of working needed

If we want to grow support for New Zealand’s aid, we need to get better at partnering with the ‘unlike-minded’ as well as the ‘like-minded’, and much better at telling people what we do with the money they give, says Josie Pagani, Executive Director of the Council for International Development.

CID’s Annual Conference this year Beyond Aid: Partnerships for the Future will focus on how to improve partnerships between New Zealand’s international NGOs, Pacific organisations, New Zealand businesses working in the Pacific, academia and governments, so as to increase impact and grow public support.

Venue: Lecture Hall 4B06, Entrance A, Massey University, Wallace St, Mt Cook, Wellington.

Date: Monday 21 October 2019

• 10.45am - The Rt Hon Winston Peters Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to give a speech.

• 11.10am – Jean-Pierre Verbiest formally of the Asia Development Bank and senior advisor to the Mekong Institute to give a speech ‘From Aid to Development Partnerships’.

Public support for aid has declined in a recent poll commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, from 76% to 57%. But interest in aid has increased, from 66% to 78%, and support for aid in the Pacific is still relatively high at 63%.

“The aid rhetoric will need changing…we need strong new narratives linking aid to national interest, to continue to mobilise significant funding,” says Jean-Pierre Verbiest.

