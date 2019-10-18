Broadcasting Minister must rule out Mediaworks bailout
Friday, 18 October 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling
on Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi to rule out any
taxpayer-funded purchase or bailout for Mediaworks’s
channel Three.
Taxpayers’ Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “For the last few months
Mediaworks has been angling for some kind of government
assistance. Today’s announcement is its final move. The
Minister may be tempted to be seen ‘saving’ channel
Three by giving it a bailout or taking it under the
Government’s wing as a quasi-state broadcaster.”
“This would be a raw deal for taxpayers. The
traditional, costly free-to-air television model is no
longer profitable. It needs to evolve, not be artificially
propped up by taxpayers.”
“It will be sad to see
channel Three closed, but in its place we should expect
something new and leaner to
emerge.”
Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed
MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.
The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.
MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>