Ten Days left to make submissions to Oranga Tamariki Inquiry
Only Ten Days left to make submissions to the Māori
Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki
Anyone who would like to submit an account of their experience of state care to the Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki has 10 days left before submissions close.
Ngā Pou Whakaaro, or Whānau Listening Posts, are currently accepting submissions and are designed to provide a safe and private space for whānau to share their experience in relation to Oranga Tamariki. The last day to make a submission is 31 October 2019.
Whānau can choose to share their personal experience anonymously or openly.
There are four ways to submit:
Online: surveymonkey.com/r/TDGDHJ5
Email (can be handwritten and scanned) to maoriinquiry@whanauora.nz
Phone the Inquiry team: 0800 929 282
Through a local Whānau Ora partner: https://whanauora.nz/partners/
We also encourage organisations to suggest Whānau Ora solutions that can feed into the inquiry. Organisations can make a submission here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/5QZD82X
Ngā Pou Whakaaro aim to:
Raise awareness about the Inquiry
purpose and scope
Engage and facilitate whānau opportunities to share lived experiences of Oranga Tamariki
Manage the dissemination and collation of information.
For more information on Ngā Pou Whakaaro or the Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki, visit: https://whanauora.nz/maori-inquiry/
