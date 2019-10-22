Royal Commission signs MOU with Police

Integrated pathway for survivors to seek justice: Royal Commission signs MOU with Police



22 October 2019

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has formalised an integrated pathway for survivors to seek justice for the abuse they suffered in State care or in the care of faith-based institutions.

The Abuse in Care Inquiry today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the New Zealand Police, confirming the ability for incidents of abuse to be referred to Police for investigation.

Inquiry Chair Sir Anand Satyanand said referrals to police from Inquiries in other countries led to arrests.

“If a survivor asks, we will make a referral on their behalf to the Police regarding incidents of abuse they suffered. This may be a referral about one or more alleged perpetrators.

“The Inquiry may also refer incidents to Police if, after speaking with a number of survivors, similar allegations (or themes) of abuse emerge.”

“Since our first private sessions in April 2019, we have had an agreed process in place to refer incidents to the Police for investigation.

“This is now formalised through an MOU with key principles that will guide how the Inquiry and Police will work together,” said Sir Anand Satyanand.

The Abuse in Care Inquiry currently has over 1,400 people registered to share their experiences in private sessions with Commissioners.

Its first public hearing, where witnesses will present evidence, commences on 29 October 2019.

