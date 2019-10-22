Police Commissioner announces independent review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying.

The review will be undertaken by Debbie Francis, an experienced consultant and independent external reviewer.

Terms of Reference for the review will be completed this week and the review is a priority which will be completed as soon as possible.

“There is no place for bullying in NZ Police,” says Commissioner Bush.

“Eliminating bullying – and ensuring that if it does happen, it is addressed as quickly as possible – is an absolute priority for our organisation.

“This independent review will enable us to gain a clear picture of what is working well, and to identify any areas where improvements may be needed.

"It will also benchmark NZ Police against the new State Services Commission positive workplace standards.”

NZ Police recently conducted an internal review of its disciplinary process and the ‘Speak Up’ programme.

This internal review and its findings will be passed on to Debbie Francis and form part of her review.

