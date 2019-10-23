Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC support

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

23th October 2019.

In September 2019, Auckland became a Vision Zero region.

This was a very good policy that considered the health ,safety and wellbeing of citizens.


In the Vision Zero approach to road safety, encompassed improvements in each of these areas;

such as upgrading high-risk rural roads,
adopting safe car systems,
setting appropriate speeds for roads
and ensuring compliance with road rules.

CEAC agrees all contribute to a safer road system and reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries.

The speed reductions on many single lane each way roads will definitively be made more safe here, and we note Road transport trucking spokesperson Nick Leggett is showing opposition to lower speeds he should be considering the safety of other road users and the cost of their loss of life to our economy as well as our loss of well-being also.

NZTA has set each road death at $4.3 Million dollars for each life lost.

While many Auckland and other regional rural roads are not suited for high speeds, such as 100kms, they are also not engineered in a way to naturally encourage drivers to slow down.

This has resulted in a much higher crash risk route sites we have seen resulting in levels of fatalities and serious injuries that are disproportionate to the volumes of traffic on single lane routes.

Our advice to Nick Leggett is to set their goal to “Road transport industry fund” their own multi-lane ‘truck routes’ around NZ so they can control their own speeds.

END

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Report: SkyCity Fire Still Burning

Flames and billows of black smoke are still coming out from the roof of the SkyCity International Convention centre in Auckland.

Firefighters say they're trying their best to get the fire under control after it broke out around 1pm yesterday. Twenty-six appliances are on the scene with laddered hoses trying to reach to the top.

But fears are no longer held that a large crane might topple over as the huge fire continues to burn. Photo: RNZ / Liu Chen More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 