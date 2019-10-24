Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Petition to end live export to be presented to Parliament

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Animal rights organisation SAFE will today hand over their petition to Green MP Gareth Hughes, calling for an end to live export cruelty.

The petition seeks to ban the export of live animals to countries with lower animal welfare, transport and slaughter standards than New Zealand. SAFE launched the petition following an ABC News exposé in April that showed New Zealand and Australian cows suffering in Sri Lanka two years after they were exported by live export corporation Wellard Limited.

SAFE will be symbolically representing the 7,500 day-old chicks that are exported every day, and the thousands of cows exported from New Zealand in the past month.

SAFE Campaigns Officer Mona Oliver says it’s time for the Government to act once again to protect animals in the live export trade.

"Today is the 16-year anniversary of the Cormo Express disaster where nearly 6,000 animals died aboard a live export ship," says Miss Oliver.

"That exposé prompted the then Labour Government to ban the export of live animals for slaughter. However New Zealand still exports thousands of cows for breeding purposes, and millions of day-old chicks every year. All of these animals will eventually be slaughtered, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand."

"We can’t impose our laws on other countries, but we can choose to protect our animals by keeping them in New Zealand."

Following the ABC News exposé, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced a review of the live export trade. The Minister has indicated his preference for a conditional ban on live exports, however his review excludes the majority of farmed animals that are exported, most of which are day-old chicks.

"The Agriculture Minister’s review will ignore 99% of the farmed animals currently exported live. These animals all have the ability to suffer as much as the cows, sheep, deer and goats that are part of the review."

"The Minister must close the loopholes in the live export trade. By ensuring that we don’t export animals to countries with lower standards than New Zealand we can protect our animals from conditions that would be illegal here. It’s the right thing to do."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 