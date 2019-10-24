Only NZ citizens should vote

Vision NZ says it is a mockery that people who have been in the county five minutes can decide the fate of our nation. New Zealand is one of the few countries in the world that gives non-citizens the right to vote.

Vision NZ will put a stop to this madness. "We will make it a bottomline in any coalition negotiations," Jevan Goulter says. "Come the 2023 election only New Zealand citizens will have the right to vote."

It is clear that the political class don't take the issue of citizenship seriously. ‘

"Under Labour and National, people have been able to effectively buy their way into the country. Look at Kim Dotcom for example. Or Simon Bridges' Chinese mates," Goulter says.

"Why should these people get the same rights as someone born and raised here?"

Vision NZ believes that it is time for New Zealanders to take back control of their democracy. "Labour and National have sold us out to pander to migrant communities because that's where the money and votes are," Goulter says.

Vision NZ will put the votes - and the money - back into the hands of real New Zealanders

