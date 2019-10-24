Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Deerstalkers Association Opposes Arms Legislation Bill

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Deerstalkers Association

MEDIA RELEASE

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Opposes Arms Legislation Bill

New Zealand, Thursday 24 October 2019 - The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) appeared before Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Select Committee yesterday on behalf of it’s 8,000 members to submit on the proposed Arms Legislation Bill.

Those submitting on the bill included Fish and Game, Federated Farmers, Hunting and Fishing, the New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association, and the Game Animal Council, reasoning that a register of firearms and the regime of registration would be costly, inaccurate, and ineffective.

Sharon Salmons, secretary for the Southern Lakes branch of the NZDA, representing members and volunteers at NZDA, argued that the bill as it stands fails to take into account the social, health, cultural, economic and conservation benefits that come from hunting and responsible firearms use.

“To be able to forage in our great outdoors and provide food for our family is a very rewarding process and it’s part of our Kiwi DNA. We feel that this bill fails to recognise or even acknowledge these values. This bill does nothing to encourage people into the outdoors, or hunting activities, or acknowledge the benefits that these activities provide.”

“We are not just hunters, we are conservationists, world-class Olympic shooting champions, pest controllers, volunteers for DOC, as well as being part of search and rescue efforts. Volunteers from our organisation donate hours and hours of their time to run safety courses and training, including safe firearm handling. The proposal for this bill as it stands, fails to recognise, and aims to make it more difficult and financially harder to run those training courses, which are run at no cost and benefit the general public,” says Sharon Salmons, NZDA.

Co-speaker Gwyn Thurlow said that it the bill as it stands undermines fundamental rights enjoyed by New Zealanders.

“This bill discriminates against licenced firearms owners, which will directly impact our members. We want to make the Select Committee aware that many sections contravene long-standing rights and legal principles, including those set out in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990,” says Gwyn Thurlow, NZDA.

NZDA Vice President Geoff Feasey says that although our members have always supported responsible firearms safety, he says we cannot support the bill as it currently stands.

“Although we support responsible firearm ownership, we are concerned about the impact that the new proposed arms legislation would have on law abiding firearm users, and specifically our members. Our main concerns lie in reducing the gun licence period from 10 to 5 years and onerous and unworkable restrictions on target shooting, clubs and ranges.”

“Hunting is part of the Kiwi way of life, we are responsible members of society, providing a public good with conservation work and maintenance of huts and tracks. We train hunters, provide firearm safety instruction and instill ethics. We need sensible and effective laws which treat firearm owners fairly,” says NZDA Vice President Geoff Feasey.

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association’s submission on the Arms Legislation Bill is available here.

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) is the national body for hunters and rifle shooters across New Zealand. Founded in 1938, the NZDA has 49 active branches and 8,000 members across New Zealand. The NZDA’s fundamental aim is to protect and enhance the sport of recreational hunting and its associated disciplines. Acting as the voice of hunters throughout the country, the NZDA comments on issues ranging from gun safety, trophy hunting, pest control and the natural environment.

https://www.deerstalkers.org.nz/

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Deerstalkers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 