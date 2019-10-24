Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS says farmers will need to perform as promised

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS says farmers will need to perform as promised or lose all credibility

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) has cautiously welcomed the announcement today of the new plan to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

“The proposal is certainly innovative and pragmatic and addresses a longstanding policy blockage,” says Gary Taylor, CEO of EDS.

“It proposes a future levy-based scheme for pricing on-farm emissions that will be co-designed by the Government and the sector over the next few years. The intention is that it will kick off in 2025.

“In our view a farm-based levy is a viable alternative to a direct ETS obligation. The important thing is to have a price to incentivise changes in farm practice.

“Meantime the sector appears to have undertaken to reduce emissions meantime towards the proposed 10% reduction target by 2030. Our view is that we must be sceptical about whether they can deliver, given the overall poor response of the sector with respect to the freshwater challenge. We are uncertain about how those outputs will be measured. We will monitor that carefully over the interregnum.

“The Climate Change Commission will also be reviewing progress in 2022 and if insufficient recommend bringing the sector into the ETS as a backstop. That option will be included in the Bill being introduced today.

“The approach deliberately splits methane out from the other greenhouse gases and treats it differently. That is acceptable and is consistent with advice from the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment.

“The intention is to spend the next 5 years designing a scheme and that will be done jointly by the sector and the government. We’d prefer a more inclusive approach. Environmental interests have been excluded by the sector and the Government on this initiative to date and we need to be there to represent the public interest in this exercise. A closed shop is not an acceptable way forward.

“I also question whether the 5-year timeline has a sufficient urgency about it. Surely this scheme could be designed in 2 years.

“And finally, we should not lose sight of the need for gross emission reductions of CO2. That is where real progress needs to made and is being overlooked. A good start would be to target transport and foster a much more aggressive roll-out of EVs,” Mr Taylor concluded.

ends


© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 