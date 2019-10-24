IPCA Investigation into Bullying within New Zealand Police

24 October 2019



The Independent Police Conduct Authority intends to undertake an investigation into allegations of bullying and related issues within Police.

The Authority has received several specific complaints of bullying. These have identified a number of more general matters requiring investigation.

The independent review by Debbie Francis that the Police have commissioned will be focusing primarily on the systems and processes for dealing with bullying complaints. The Authority's investigation will necessarily be wider and will consider whether there are ongoing organisational, cultural, management or practice issues that foster bullying or allow it to occur.

Those who wish to make a complaint or otherwise provide information relevant to this investigation may contact the Authority by emailing: bullying@ipca.govt.nz

The identities of those who contact the Authority and the information provided will be treated in confidence and will not be passed on to the New Zealand Police or any other person without consent.



