Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Learn and earn graduates to be celebrated nationwide

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is congratulating the best and brightest vocational students who are graduating over the next two months as part of a jointly run programme between the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) and the Industry Training Federation (ITF).

MTFJ is a network of New Zealand’s mayors that strives to increase employment opportunities for some of our most at-risk youth, and has partnered with ITF to steer these young people into vocational training programmes, to equip them with the real-world skills they need to succeed in the job market.

In total, 25 councils are either hosting or co-hosting a graduation ceremony with ITF, seeking to promote and recognise trade and service careers, which while vital to our economy, as well as being well paid, are often overlooked.

Ōtorohanga District Council and Waitomo District Council are co-hosting a graduation ceremony this evening, with many councils holding ceremonies over the next two months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the need for trades and service careers to reduce the country’s skills shortage. It is estimated that New Zealand will need more than 56,000 workers by 2022 in the construction industry alone.

“We need to fill these roles to keep our economy strong and sustainable. You are absolutely essential to us and to New Zealand’s success. Never underestimate the contribution you will be making,” Ardern said.

Trade and service careers are of particular interest to MTFJ as they provide an ‘earn and learn’ pathway in industries which while booming, are facing a shortage of tradespeople.

MTFJ is a nationwide network of 66 out of the 67 Mayors in New Zealand, striving towards all young people being engaged in training, employment or education.

“Trades and service industry qualifications require a lot of hard work to achieve, and we think that’s worth celebrating,” says MTFJ chair and Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter.

“It’s important to provide the opportunity for local communities to celebrate the achievements of their local people, who will undoubtedly become our future workforce and community leaders.”

“Through the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, we want to collectively change the perception of trade and service careers, and show people both finishing, and considering these pathways, that they’re seen and valued by our communities.”

Chief Executive of the Industry Training Federation Josh Williams said “It’s wonderful to see so many councils putting their hand up to host a ceremony this year.”

“This is about industries and communities celebrating the efforts and achievements of people who run local businesses and provide essential services.”

“It’s always nice to finish up a big challenge with a celebration,” continued Baxter.

A list of MTFJ Industry Training Graduations can be found on the MTFJ website.

To watch Prime Minister Ardern congratulate the graduates, click here.

About LGNZ and local government in New Zealand

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is the peak body representing New Zealand's 78 local, regional and unitary authorities. LGNZ advocates for local democracy, develops local government policy, and promotes best practice and excellence in leadership, governance and service delivery. Through its work strengthening sector capability, LGNZ contributes to the economic success and vibrancy of communities and the nation.

The local government sector plays an important role. In addition to giving citizens a say in how their communities are run, councils own a broad range of community assets worth more than $120 billion. These include 90 per cent of New Zealand's road network, the bulk of the country's water and waste water networks, and libraries, recreation and community facilities. Council expenditure is approximately $8.5 billion dollars, representing approximately 4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product and 11 per cent of all public expenditure.

For more information visit www.lgnz.co.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 