Hearings of oral submissions on the Arms Legislation Bill

The Finance and Expenditure Committee are meeting to hear oral submissions from organizations and individuals at locations across New Zealand in the coming weeks.

Details of the hearings are below:

• Wellington, 30 October 2019

• Auckland, 31 October 2019

• Christchurch, 31 October 2019

• Hamilton, 28 November 2019

Committee staff will be in touch with submitters who requested an oral submission in the coming days. If you requested an oral submission please check your emails regularly, and respond promptly in order to secure a time.

The committee will hold videoconference hearings for submitters who are in regions that the committee is not travelling to.

Submissions are in the process being published to parliament website and will be available to view in the coming days.





