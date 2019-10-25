Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Celebrated neonatologist named Supreme Woman of Influence

Friday, 25 October 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: Women of Influence Awards

24 October 2019

24 October 2019

Celebrated neonatologist named 2019 Supreme Woman of Influence



Professor Jane Harding

Professor Jane Harding, whose decades of acclaimed research has improved health outcomes for newborn babies, is the Supreme Winner of the 2019 Women of Influence Awards.

The Distinguished Professor of Neonatology at the University of Auckland was honoured at the seventh annual Women of Influence Awards at the Auckland Town Hall this evening.

Professor Harding is best known for her pioneering work helping the one in six babies who develop low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia). Her research findings changed medical practice globally, halving rates of New Zealand neonatal intensive care admission for babies with this condition.

Westpac and Stuff jointly present the awards programme, attracting a record 371 nominations across 10 categories this year.

Westpac NZ Chief Executive David McLean says Professor Harding’s achievements exemplify the bold and ground-breaking work of Kiwi women across all walks of life.

“Her tireless research work and her lobbying for effective treatments for babies has touched the lives of thousands of families across many years,” Mr McLean says.

“The awards judges noted that not only has she created an exceptional legacy, but she continues to make a big impact today.”

Stuff Chief Executive Sinead Boucher says Professor Harding’s work is a strong example of the many New Zealand women who are leading their fields both locally and globally.

“The judging panel was struck by the number of women who are driving the change they want to see in the world. These women are out there quietly making a powerful difference to the future of our country; many in the important areas of environmental protection, science and sustainability,” Ms Boucher says.

“The Women of Influence Awards enable us to elevate our award-winners’ profiles and recognise their achievements on a national stage.”

Full list of 2019 Women of Influence Award winners

Supreme winner: Jane Harding, medical research pioneer
Arts & Culture: Jennifer Ward-Lealand – Te Atamira, performing arts veteran
Innovation, Science & Health: Jane Harding, medical research pioneer
Rural: Gina Mohi, environmental planner
Board & Management: Abbie Reynolds, sustainability champion
Community Hero: Swanie Nelson, community organiser
Young Leader: Annika Andresen, marine conservationist
Public Policy: Debbie Sorensen, public health leader
Business Enterprise: Brianne West, sustainable beauty entrepreneur
Global: Anne-Marie Brady, political expert
Diversity: Tapu Misa, Pasifika journalist

[ENDS]


