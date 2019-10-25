Animals will be at risk at rodeo opening weekend

Animals will continue to be at risk of injury or death as this year’s rodeo season opens this weekend.

The annual rodeo season last year saw four animals killed at events across the country. This season begins with the Winchester Rodeo on Saturday, and the Methven Rodeo on Sunday. A horse was killed at last year’s Methven Rodeo, along with a horse and a bull at the Gisborne Rodeo, and a horse at the Grand Final Rodeo in North Canterbury.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says the treatment of animals at rodeo events is appalling to most Kiwis.

"Every year, young calves, bulls and horses are bullied, abused and killed by so-called cowboys, all for the entertainment of a minority," says Mr Appelbe.

"We’re a nation of animal lovers, and as such the majority of us support a ban on rodeo cruelty. We love our cats, our dogs, our horses and all the other animals that we share this land with. It’s not surprising then that a Horizon Research poll showed in 2016 that the majority of Kiwis supported a ban on rodeo."

"We hope that everyone who loves animals stays away from the rodeo this season."

The now governing Labour Party campaigned during the last general election on a promise to ban the use of calves under 12 months of age, flank straps, electric prods and rope burning at rodeo events. It is ten months into their "year of delivery", and the Labour-led Government has yet to deliver on this promise.

"Labour campaigned on a promise to ban some of the cruellest aspects of rodeo. We’re now heading into another rodeo season where animals will be at risk of injury and death, and the Government has shown no movement on this issue."

"With an election next year, it’s time for the Government to live up to their pre-election promise."

