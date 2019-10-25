Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Final prohibited firearms price list released

Friday, 25 October 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have published a final amended price list for prohibited firearms and parts eligible for compensation under the buy-back scheme.

There are now a total of 49 prohibited parts on the price list due to the addition of AR lower receivers for the first time.

“Police want to make it clear to firearms owners that AR-style modular lower receivers are now a prohibited part no matter what upper receiver - for example a centre-fire or rimfire - they are attached to,” says Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement.

“If you have in your possession an AR lower receiver you will need to hand it in.

“There is less than two months to go to hand in all prohibited firearms and parts if you want to receive compensation. Don’t wait, it’s not worth risking prosecution,” says Deputy Commissioner Clement.

An additional 39 firearms have been included into the buy-back price list, bringing the total to 454 firearms now eligible for compensation.

The latest buy-back price list incorporates a number of firearms submitted by the public to Police for consideration for the price list.

These firearms were assessed by the KPMG reference group, and those added to the list meet the criteria for compensation under the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Regulations 2019.

See the latest prohibited firearms and parts buy-back price list

This is the fifth and final iteration of the price list since the announcement of the buy-back and amnesty on 20 June 2019.

Some firearms owners may also be eligible for compensation under unique prohibited items criteria if they have a prohibited rare or unique firearm or part.

Alternatively, if the firearm has been modified in such a way that its value is at least 30 percent greater than the standard model listed on the buy-back price list.

Information on the criteria for unique prohibited items and how to apply is available here or by calling 0800 311 311.

ENDS


