CEAC support Iwi Leaders Group lawsuit against OMV CEO

CEAC support Climate change Iwi Leaders Group lawsuit against OMV CEO



On this ‘St Crispin’s day 25th October’, (a day that the English celebrate annually their victory against the French during the Agincourt 100yr war.)

• It was fitting that we were sent this important press release on this day.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/BU1910/S00504/iwi-leader-launches-criminal-lawsuit-against-omv-ceo.htm

We fully support the Iwi legal challenge against another polluter and ‘climate spoiler’ such as OMV is.

QUOTE;

“ An iwi leader has announced the initiation of a lawsuit to be filed at the International Criminal Court against Rainer Seele, the CEO of Austrian oil giant OMV”.





This was another very good Iwi policy that has considered the health ,safety and wellbeing of all citizens, and we commend the Iwi for making a bold stand against those corporate interests who wish harm upon our NZ citizens and we stand together with them in support and solitude.





END



