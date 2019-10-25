Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protestors give a red card to All Blacks’ partner AIG

Friday, 25 October 2019, 1:54 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

Protestors give a red card to All Blacks’ partner AIG Insurance for underwriting mega coal mine


Eleven activists from climate action group 350 Aotearoa have disrupted AIG Insurance’s office in Auckland today to expose the All Blacks’ major partner for providing insurance to the controversial Adani Carmichael coal mine in Queensland, Australia.


The group sported All Blacks attire with the words ‘#STOP ADANI’ spelt out across the back of their shirts. One person dressed as a referee handed a red card to the AIG New Zealand’s Head of Marketing & Communications for its ‘foul play’ in underwriting the mega Adani coal project in the midst of a climate crisis. Three of the activists then met with a team from AIG New Zealand.

Campaigner for 350 Aotearoa, Erica Finnie said, “By supporting the Adani mega coal mine, AIG Insurance is risking the world’s ability to stop the worst impacts of the climate crisis, and it’s dragging NZ Rugby and the All Blacks down with it. It is no longer socially or morally acceptable to do business with fossil fuel projects. New Zealanders do not want our national rugby team associated with the mega Adani coal mine.”


The Adani mine is the most controversial mine in Australian history, with of Australians opposing it due to climate change implications and indigenous rights violations. If the mine goes ahead it would compromise the global commitment to curb greenhouse emissions to meet the 1.5C target. 16 other insurance companies have ruled out providing insurance for the project.


“The All Blacks are currently representing New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup, and it's an embarrassment that fans in Japan and across Aotearoa have AIG logos on their supporters' jerseys. AIG needs to respect its partnership with the All Blacks and cut its ties with the Adani Carmichael coal mine.”, said Finnie.


Two weeks ago 350 Aotearoa met with NZ Rugby to hand over a 35,000 strong petition calling for NZ Rugby and the All Blacks to drop AIG as a partner until AIG drops Adani.


