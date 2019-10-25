Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Trustees Association outraged by Judge’s ruling

Friday, 25 October 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: NZSTA

Trustees Association perplexed and outraged by Judge’s ruling


The New Zealand School Trustees Association is perplexed and outraged by a Tokoroa District Court Judge’s ruling that a North Island high school will be sentenced "…to prepare and present a safety presentation at the National Conference of the School Trustees Association in 2020".

NZSTA’s national conference is a matter between NZSTA and its member boards, and it is nobody else’s business to dictate who will or will not be invited to speak at it, says NZSTA President Lorraine Kerr. Invitations to speak at the NZSTA Conference are a privilege and highly sought after across the education sector and beyond.

"Addressing our conference is a reward, not a punishment thank you very much," Ms Kerr says.

Ms Kerr says she would have expected anyone making commitments or rulings on NZSTA’s internal business to have the common decency to speak to the organisation about it first.

"In this case, that means me and I can assure you that even though these incidents occurred over 12 months ago nobody has approached me about this, either internally or from Worksafe or the Tokoroa District Court. If they had, I would have sent them away with a flea in their ear," Ms Kerr says.

"I’m sure the judge meant well but they need to poke their nose back out of NZSTA’s internal business and refrain from sentencing innocent third parties when passing judgements on cases. We will not be accommodating this ruling, and we wouldn’t even if they had asked, which they haven’t." Ms Kerr says.

"I’m baffled as to why they would consider this an appropriate ruling to make, and outraged that they would be so arrogant and ill-informed as to make it without consulting us first.

"Worksafe should also know better. We have had a very good working relationship with Worksafe up until now. But if they’re going to take us for granted and ride roughshod over us like this I’m not so sure."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZSTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 