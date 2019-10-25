Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More firearms likely to be prohibited despite "final" list

Friday, 25 October 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners


The announcement by Police today that another 39 specific firearms are banned means Minister of Police Stuart Nash must extend the amnesty period to prevent creation of “paper criminals”, says the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO).

Police today published what it says is the “final” amended price list for prohibited firearms and parts eligible for compensation under the buyback scheme. This adds a further 39 firearms, to take the total number of specified models to 454. In addition, 49 parts are now on the list, including the addition of AR lower receivers (without specified compensation).

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee said the amnesty period had to be extended because the Government has been adding over 40 new firearms and parts every month. Only this week Police had also finally made a long-awaited decision on whether semi-automatics would be allowed to be modified to single-shot.

“The ban was conceived in a hot rush – forcing Police to continuously amend it.

“There is no way this is the ‘final’ list. Dozens of models and parts, equivalent to many thousands of items, remain to be declared prohibited and compensated.

“It is very likely that after formal prohibition starts, Police will still not have made decisions on specific firearm models and parts covered by the prohibition. That will create instant paper criminals out of firearm owners who have justifiably been waiting for decisions on their particular firearms.

“The Police price list has been amended multiple times because the initial work on the ban under-estimated the variety of firearms and formats, and under-estimated the number of affected firearms. It’s frustrating for licenced owners who have had to do much of this job for them, and are still missing out on compensation.”

McKee said the amnesty period must be extended by at least six months from the final price list or from when the final decision is made about the final model, part, or modification.

“If the Government does not extend the amnesty, it is likely to turn hundreds of people into instant criminals – just because the Police have not had time to work through every variation of affected firearm and part,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 