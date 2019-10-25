Ngāi Tahu Farming on five-year joint action plan

Ngāi Tahu Farming strongly encourages sector to work together to progress five-year joint action plan

Ngāi Tahu Farming chair Barry Bragg says the government’s announcement of their five-year joint action plan on agricultural emissions signals a step in the right direction, but that the sector must work collaboratively to implement urgent change.

Ngāi Tahu Farming is a large-scale agricultural presence in Te Waipounamu with interests in dairy, beef and forestry, and Bragg says that the business strives to balance economic priorities against reducing environmental impact.

“We are charged with running a farming business that contributes to the commercial outcomes of the iwi, as well as upholding Ngāi Tahu values. This responsibility means that Ngāi Tahu Farming is highly motivated to strive for sustainable best practice and to drive positive improvement throughout the industry.”

Ngāi Tahu values are closely aligned with the intergenerational and adaptive nature of the farming industry, meaning that we are well-positioned to work together to develop and adopt new technologies that will reduce emissions while still allowing the industry to thrive.

“The government’s announcement offers the opportunity for the industry to work together to implement innovations to the way we farm, to improve freshwater quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We cannot be complacent about this opportunity – the next five years are critical, we absolutely must be on the way to meeting our targets before then, and there needs to be some accountability for this.”

