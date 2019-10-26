Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Latin Market to Help Those Affected by Forgotten Crisis

Saturday, 26 October 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: NPH New Zealand

LATIN MARKET TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY FORGOTTEN CRISIS

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake. To add to these troubles, citizens of the region have been badly affected by civil unrest for the past year and a half and are now five weeks into the most recent and most violent outbreak.

Life is at a standstill in the country, food and petrol is scarce and people are going hungry. The banks are closed for days on end and so too are many essential services. The bodies are mounting up and the state hospitals and medical departments are closing more and more frequently. For those who have a job, just getting to work is a major challenge.

This is a somewhat forgotten crisis, but in the centre of this, putting at risk their own livelihoods and wellbeing, staff and volunteers of the international children’s charity, Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (NPH) continue to strive to help Haitian children and families.

The Director of NPH New Zealand, Loren O’Sullivan, says it is not surprising that the Haitian people are suffering and taking to the streets to protest the worsening of their already terrible living conditions.

“Over the past year and a half the local currency has decreased in value by half, while living costs have increased by a quarter.”

The team at NPH Haiti run the only paediatric hospital in Haiti, operate a children’s home for vulnerable children, while also running schools in the slums to help educate the poorest of the poor. The children and families NPH serves have been badly affected by this recent crisis as they deal with security issues, lack of clean water and limited transport.

Loren, however, is one New Zealander who is not prepared to sit by and do nothing. The charitable organisation she leads helps more than 6000 vulnerable children and families in nine countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Loren has joined forces with a group of committed volunteers in Auckland to host the NPH Latin American Market to raise funds for children and families in the embattled region.
“This is a forgotten crisis that I want to bring to the forefront so that the Haitian people know that we stand by them in their time of need. In New Zealand we forget what a privilege it is to live in a peaceful society with relatively high living standards. It’s important to do something to help.”

This is the 4th year that the NPH Latin American Market will bring a unique and colourful event to Auckland with something for everyone from Mexico to Chile.

“Come along to the NPH Latin American Market at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall on Sunday November 3, 3-7pm. Experience the best of Latin American cuisine, crafts, music and dance. All profits will go directly to NPH Haiti to help families and children in need during this time of civil unrest.”
Entry to the market is free for children with a $5 koha requested for adult entry. All funds raised will go to NPH Haiti, to help those affected by the current crisis.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NPH New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 