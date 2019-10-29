Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Broadcasting Policy - New chapter, same story?

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Fabian Society

on Tuesday 5th November, 5.30pm at the Connolly Hall, Guildford Terrace, Wellington

The formation of a new coalition government in New Zealand in the wake of the 2017 election ended three terms of National-led governments and raised the prospect of a significant shift in media policy. National had insisted that in the digital media ecology, the funding of public broadcasting institutions was no longer a priority. This approach had seen the abolition of the TVNZ Charter, the closure of TVNZ 6 and 7 and fiscal permafrost in the allocations for RNZ and NZ On Air.

In some respects, the policy challenges facing the incoming government parallel those of the incoming Labour-led government in 1999. Returning to office after three terms in opposition, the 2017 manifesto promised to revitalise public broadcasting following a decade of neoliberal reforms. However, in the digitally-converged media ecology Labour now faces new policy challenges.

The new Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Clare Curran, had proposed an additional investment of $38m in public media, including the expansion of RNZ to include a commercial-free television channel, and the establishment of an independent commission to assess funding needs for public media.

Unfortunately, the first budget in 2018 saw only $15m allocated between RNZ and NZ on Air, and policy progress stalled when Curran resigned in 2018, following a furious response to two misrecorded Ministerial meetings. Kris Faafoi subsequently took over the broadcasting portfolio but has discarded his predecessor's initiatives.

Faafoi has signalled an announcement on his new framework for public media by the end of the 2019. However, the options available to the minister have been complicated by intra-cabinet priorities as well as by demands from the private media sector- notably Mediaworks - for help to ensure their own survival in the digital media environment.

Peter Thompson is a senior lecturer in the media studies programme at Victoria University of Wellington, where he teaches the only postgraduate course in Media Policy in New Zealand. He has published extensively on media issues in New Zealand, particularly public broadcasting institutions and funding arrangements. He is chair of the Better Public Media Trust which advocates for policies and funding to support public interest media and also co-editor of the Political Economy of Communication journal.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Fabian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 