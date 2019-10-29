Public Broadcasting Policy - New chapter, same story?

on Tuesday 5th November, 5.30pm at the Connolly Hall, Guildford Terrace, Wellington

The formation of a new coalition government in New Zealand in the wake of the 2017 election ended three terms of National-led governments and raised the prospect of a significant shift in media policy. National had insisted that in the digital media ecology, the funding of public broadcasting institutions was no longer a priority. This approach had seen the abolition of the TVNZ Charter, the closure of TVNZ 6 and 7 and fiscal permafrost in the allocations for RNZ and NZ On Air.

In some respects, the policy challenges facing the incoming government parallel those of the incoming Labour-led government in 1999. Returning to office after three terms in opposition, the 2017 manifesto promised to revitalise public broadcasting following a decade of neoliberal reforms. However, in the digitally-converged media ecology Labour now faces new policy challenges.

The new Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Clare Curran, had proposed an additional investment of $38m in public media, including the expansion of RNZ to include a commercial-free television channel, and the establishment of an independent commission to assess funding needs for public media.

Unfortunately, the first budget in 2018 saw only $15m allocated between RNZ and NZ on Air, and policy progress stalled when Curran resigned in 2018, following a furious response to two misrecorded Ministerial meetings. Kris Faafoi subsequently took over the broadcasting portfolio but has discarded his predecessor's initiatives.

Faafoi has signalled an announcement on his new framework for public media by the end of the 2019. However, the options available to the minister have been complicated by intra-cabinet priorities as well as by demands from the private media sector- notably Mediaworks - for help to ensure their own survival in the digital media environment.

Peter Thompson is a senior lecturer in the media studies programme at Victoria University of Wellington, where he teaches the only postgraduate course in Media Policy in New Zealand. He has published extensively on media issues in New Zealand, particularly public broadcasting institutions and funding arrangements. He is chair of the Better Public Media Trust which advocates for policies and funding to support public interest media and also co-editor of the Political Economy of Communication journal.





