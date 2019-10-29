Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DHBs ask for Facilitation to help end MIT strikes

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 3:52 pm
Press Release: District Health Boards

DHBs ask Employment Relations Authority for Facilitation to help end MIT strikes

District Health Boards are asking the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to help break the impasse in bargaining with APEX Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) which has seen multiple strikes disrupting patient services.

MITs use X-rays, and other imaging technologies to help diagnose injuries and disease.

They will have taken six days of strikes in the last month and have served notice of more than 80 ‘partial strikes’ across all 20 DHBs starting this week.

Spokesperson Nigel Trainor says DHBs are hoping facilitation will help find a way to resolve the current impasse.

“We seem to be at the end of the road with this bargaining. This is the DHBs’ second settlement offer and the best that the DHBs can make – strike action is not going to change that.”

DHBs made a formal settlement offer to MITs on 18 October 2019 along the same lines as settlements already agreed by Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists, and Radiation Therapists, and several other health work groups.

The offer would see the base salary of a general MIT rise to over $86,000 after seven years’ service, and a Nuclear Medicine or Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists rise to a base salary of over $101,000 after five years’ service.

The offer includes salary increases of at least 11 per cent over three-and-a-half years, a doubling of on call allowances and a lump sum of $1,600 for union members to acknowledge delays in bargaining.

“That offer was rejected this morning,” says Mr Trainor.

“DHBs can’t justify offering APEX more than our other clinical workforces and more strike action is simply going to cause further disruption to patients and other staff.

“Facilitation by the ERA is a constructive way forward and we believe it is the only way left to help find a solution. As an independent body, the ERA can hear both sides of the argument and recommend a way forward.

“Facilitation is a statutory process to help groups settle collective agreements. It was used to help find a settlement in the bargaining with NZNO Nurses and Midwives in 2018, and the pay talks with NZ Resident Doctors’ Association Resident Medical Officers earlier this year.

DHBs urge APEX to support the facilitation process and lift its current strike notices while the DHBs’ application is heard.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from District Health Boards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 