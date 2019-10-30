CTU President offers support to striking Go Bus drivers

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff has met with and offered support to striking South Auckland Go Bus drivers, who are continuing with their month-long free bus fares protest following an employment dispute that drivers say is causing them significant uncertainty and stress, FIRST Union said today.

"FIRST Union members have been instrumental in bringing bus drivers’ terms and conditions to the forefront of public debate," said Council of Trade Unions President, Richard Wagstaff.

"They were the first to win living wages for regional bus drivers with their campaigns in Tauranga and Hamilton and the CTU completely supports their efforts to achieve fair wages for bus drivers in Auckland."

Mr Wagstaff met with Go Bus drivers this afternoon and offered support from the CTU: "Under law, workers have a right to stand up for themselves during disputes, and all unions should be free and independent in looking for the best deal for their members, not the employer."

"The CTU will be keeping a close eye on this dispute, and we’re expressing solidarity with the bus drivers, who should not be in such an adversarial position after asking for fair wage negotiations with Go Bus."

Since the beginning of the protest last week, several senior FIRST Union delegates have been suspended by the company due to their participation in the free fares strike. Many argue that divisive tactics and domineering behaviour from management have increased during the last year and reached a head in the last week as members took strike action.

Bus drivers like Simon Moetara, a 64 year-old FIRST Union delegate at the East Tamaki depot and bus driver of 16 years, said the suspension was already putting drivers under severe stress.

"It’s taking its toll financially as well as emotionally," said Mr Moetara. "I’ve had to call my creditors and let them know I’m out of work for at least a month - meanwhile I’ve still got to keep up on rent and bills, and I don’t know what’s going to happen next."

"With our old Go Bus managers, I could get into a room as a delegate and have a respectful conversation about wages even when we didn’t see eye to eye - they understood the role of unions."

"Now it’s like the pie is getting bigger and bigger but the slice we get from it is smaller and smaller and we’re just supposed to say thanks again and get on with the shift."

