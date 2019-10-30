Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTU President offers support to striking Go Bus drivers

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

CTU President offers support to striking Go Bus drivers in South Auckland


Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff has met with and offered support to striking South Auckland Go Bus drivers, who are continuing with their month-long free bus fares protest following an employment dispute that drivers say is causing them significant uncertainty and stress, FIRST Union said today.

"FIRST Union members have been instrumental in bringing bus drivers’ terms and conditions to the forefront of public debate," said Council of Trade Unions President, Richard Wagstaff.

"They were the first to win living wages for regional bus drivers with their campaigns in Tauranga and Hamilton and the CTU completely supports their efforts to achieve fair wages for bus drivers in Auckland."

Mr Wagstaff met with Go Bus drivers this afternoon and offered support from the CTU: "Under law, workers have a right to stand up for themselves during disputes, and all unions should be free and independent in looking for the best deal for their members, not the employer."

"The CTU will be keeping a close eye on this dispute, and we’re expressing solidarity with the bus drivers, who should not be in such an adversarial position after asking for fair wage negotiations with Go Bus."

Since the beginning of the protest last week, several senior FIRST Union delegates have been suspended by the company due to their participation in the free fares strike. Many argue that divisive tactics and domineering behaviour from management have increased during the last year and reached a head in the last week as members took strike action.

Bus drivers like Simon Moetara, a 64 year-old FIRST Union delegate at the East Tamaki depot and bus driver of 16 years, said the suspension was already putting drivers under severe stress.

"It’s taking its toll financially as well as emotionally," said Mr Moetara. "I’ve had to call my creditors and let them know I’m out of work for at least a month - meanwhile I’ve still got to keep up on rent and bills, and I don’t know what’s going to happen next."

"With our old Go Bus managers, I could get into a room as a delegate and have a respectful conversation about wages even when we didn’t see eye to eye - they understood the role of unions."

"Now it’s like the pie is getting bigger and bigger but the slice we get from it is smaller and smaller and we’re just supposed to say thanks again and get on with the shift."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 