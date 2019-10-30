XR to disrupt GasNZ Forum

Gas Expansion Threatens Clean Energy Future

Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi will be disrupting the New Zealand Gas Conference this Thursday the 31st October at 7am, at Rydges Latimer Square.

"Conferences like this are completely incompatible with the state of climate emergency declared by both the Christchurch City Council and Environment Canterbury." Says events spokesperson Grace Stainthorpe.

The group will use non-violent civil disobedience to to rebel against the fossil fuel industry. The group asserts that promoting and investing in fossil fuels such as gas delays and displaces clean energy projects.

“There's no point in putting bandaids on a broken system, we need to build a new system. Switching our energy to gas is like shuffling seats on the Titanic.” Says Stainthorpe.

Recently, NZ saw the International Rebellion on the 7th of October, where XR groups from all over New Zealand met in Wellington and shut down the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and swarmed ANZ and OMV for their crimes against the climate. OMV have plans to drill for oil in the Great South Basin and will be presenting at the conference this Thursday.

“Our whole relationship with energy has to change in response to this climate crisis.” says Stainthorpe.



On the 27th September, 170,000 kiwis attended the strikes for action on the climate crisis. On Thursday, the group will take a stand against the fossil fuel industry by disrupting the GasNZ Forum.

“As a country, we are demanding more direct action be taken by the government. As their inaction continues, our voices will become louder. We are here to make a stand for our future.” Says XR member Shere Khan Silver



ENDS

© Scoop Media

