Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National’s plans risk pushing families further into poverty

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers

30th October 2019

Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers (ANZASW) calls on the National party to reconsider policies on social services contained in a discussion document released today.

“National needs to take a more evidence and outcomes-focused approach to improving social services and user outcomes,” ANZASW Chief Executive Lucy Sandford-Reed said.

“Planned and floated policies in the document are heavily focused on punishment of welfare recipients, lack references to back up key assertions and positions, and appear to have been developed in minimal consultation with experts in relevant fields,” she noted.

A case in point is the centrepiece proposal of the document in which gang members who cannot prove they do not have income or assets from criminal activity will have their welfare payments stopped.

A comprehensive study of welfare conditionality from the UK demonstrated that poor outcomes resulted from punitive sanctions and offending did not decrease. Why would we see different effects in Aotearoa New Zealand?

It is estimated that thousands of family members of people in gangs will be impacted by this policy if it was to become law. ANZASW is seriously concerned that this could heighten the risk of family / whanau violence and push dependents into intensified income distress, raising, not reducing, the likelihood of offending by those affected.

Other policies floated in the discussion document echo this hard-line approach, such as proposals to withdraw benefits from single mothers who do not immunise their children and the imposition of time limits on unemployment payments to under-25s.

Aotearoa New Zealand needs a welfare and support system that is fair, outcomes-oriented and provides appropriate backup in times of difficulty. ANZASW invites the National Party to consult with social workers, those with lived experience and other experts to refine their policies.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 