Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Firearms reforms must protect fundamental human rights

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

Firearms reforms must protect fundamental human rights

Amnesty International has submitted on the human rights implications of the Arms Legislation Bill.

Advocacy and Policy Manager Annaliese Johnston says the Bill touches on a number of human rights that are integral to people’s ability to live a free, safe and equal life full of dignity, opportunity and promise.

“The 51 people who died on March 15, allegedly at the hands of a gunman who obtained his weapon legally, had their rights taken away from them. As did the many more who were injured and who witnessed the attacks and who will now suffer lifelong trauma, health issues and disability. As did their families, some of whom are among our own members. It is people’s right to life, health, security, physical integrity, freedom from discrimination, standard of living, and right to participate in religious and cultural life that are at stake here. For this reason, we must get regulation on firearms right.”

Johnston says Amnesty International overall supports the Bill’s proposed changes.
“We support that the Bill makes clear that owning a firearm is a privilege, not a right. We as people have a fundamental right to life, and to live lives where we can express our cultures and beliefs free from physical threat or harm. Protecting that right to life includes limiting who has access to firearms because owning a firearm is a privilege, not a necessity for life.”

She says the changes also consider the wider applications of the proposed firearm legislation.
“We are also supportive of the proposed changes that seek to strengthen the protection of those who are experiencing, or who are survivors of, domestic and gender-based violence. This is through the proposal to implement a disqualifying risk factor for those who have been convicted of a serious offence, or who have had a protection order made against them in the last 10 years. This is particularly important in the context of New Zealand’s extraordinary high rates of domestic violence. The proposed changes also better consider the rights of the most vulnerable and of those who may be at risk of self-harm.”

Amnesty International has also made recommendations in addition to the reforms.
“We have made several recommended changes in addition to the proposed changes to ensure that New Zealand is in line with international best practice. These include increasing the age someone can apply for a firearms licence, reducing the number of years a licence can last, and a recommendation to widen the focus of the firearms advisory group to better consider the broader societal impacts of firearm violence.

Johnston adds the changes are well overdue.
“These reforms are very much overdue; given the extensive policy development and expert and public consultation that has occurred over the last two decades with minimal change resulting. It brings New Zealand better in line with our domestic and global human rights obligations, including the international covenant on civil and political rights that New Zealand committed to upholding back in 1978.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 