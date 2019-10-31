Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Major guests joining rally against armed police

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa


Greens co-leader Marama Davidson and Auckland City Councillor Efeso Collins are among the speakers lined up to attend this Saturday’s Rally to End Armed Police Patrols. The rally, organised by criminal justice group People Against Prisons Aotearoa, has been called to demand the police end their trials of heavily armed patrols in Counties Manukau, Waikato, and Canterbury.

“Marama and Efeso are both critics of police racism and the violent effects it has on Māori and Pacific communities. We’re happy to announce they are joining the campaign to have the armed police patrols called off,” says People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Emilie Rākete.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the patrols on October 18, catching many by surprise because there had been no public input regarding the plan. The patrols will see SUVs carrying Armed Offender Squad officers armed with assault rifles on nearly 24 hour patrol in neighbourhoods across the country. Critics of the plan say the patrols will endanger the public.

“Statistics gathered by the police themselves show that Māori are almost eight times more likely than Pākehā to be the victims of police violence,” says Rākete. “These armed police patrols will introduce automatic weapons into a context of disproportionate racist violence by the police. To prevent American-style shootings of Māori and Pacific people, these patrols have to end.”

“The armed police patrols fundamentally change the character of law enforcement in this country. It is shameful that Stuart Nash, the highest elected official responsible for regulating policing, is washing his hands of this. Police cars patrolling Māori and Pacific neighbourhoods armed with machine guns have turned our most diverse neighbourhoods into police states. These patrols are totally unjustifiable and we are rallying this Saturday to see them ended.”

“Commissioner Bush says that threatening Māori and Pacific communities with automatic rifles is necessary for public safety, but firearm crime has not worsened since 2013. Armed police patrols might make Mike Bush popular in the police boy’s club, but the police don’t exist to make an unelected bureaucrat look good. The police exist to serve the public, and the public has not asked for police officers to roam our neighbourhoods with the threat of deadly force.”

The Rally to End Armed Police Patrols is taking place this Saturday in South Auckland’s Manukau Square at 12pm. Speakers include MP Marama Davidson, Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins, Associate Professor Khylee Quince, Dr John Buttle, Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group member Julia Whaipooti, Reverend Emily Worman, Rafiqah Sulaiman Binti Abdullah, and Associate Professor Camille Nakhid.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 