Stand Against Racism rally targets Shane Jones

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Love Aotearoa Hate Racism

Stand Against Racism rally Sunday November 3 targets NZ First MP Shane Jones

The Migrant Workers Association and Love Aotearoa Hate Racism have called a rally on Sunday, November 3 at 2.30pm in Aotea Square, Auckland, to condemn the recent racist comments made by the government minister and NZ First MP Shane Jones.

When Jones tells the Indian community to “tame down your rhetoric, you have no legitimate expectations in my view to bring your whole village to New Zealand and if you don't like it and you're threatening to go home – catch the next flight home,” he is using the same racist dog whistle as US President Donald Trump.

When he says, “Indians moving to New Zealand should learn to adapt”, like Māori who "adapted with the arrival of the Pākehā", he is approving the racist colonialism imposed on Māori.

These comments also come in the wake of a series of racist policies being adopted by the Labour-Green-NZ First government.

Many New Zealand citizens, residents and temporary visa migrants are suffering as result of the fact that now:

Only the rich can afford to sponsor their parents for a residence visa
Unnecessary visa processing delays keep families apart
Dodgy offshore education agents continue to sell pipe dreams to international students
Bonding work visas to employers promotes migrant workers’ exploitation
Tens of thousands work visa holders face uncertainty going from one temporary visa to another for 5 or more years
We demand:
1) a public apology from Shane Jones

2) visa processing delays for partnership-based visas should be minimised urgently

3) offshore education agents should be regulated
4) bonded labour should be stopped by detaching work visas from employers
5) individuals on work visas already in New Zealand for 5 or more years should be given a one-off work to residence pathway
6) the income requirements for sponsors under the Parent Visa Category should be removed


Let’s unite to STAND AGAINST RACISM

Sunday 3 November - 2.30pm to 4.30pm - Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland CBD

ends

