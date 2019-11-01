Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

World Vegan Day is a great time to make a change

Friday, 1 November 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

NZ Vegetarian Society says World Vegan Day is a great time to make a change

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says World Vegan Day, on 1 November, is a great time to make a change. Adopting a vegan lifestyle is something meaningful that each of us can do - for our health, the environment, and other animals.

Veganism is becoming increasingly popular in New Zealand. This is a positive thing, as vegan diets are typically healthier than non-vegan diets; vegan lifestyles are also better for the environment and reduce the amount of harm inflicted on innocent animals.

It is getting easier to be vegan, Mr McKibbin explains:

“More and more, veganism is gaining acceptance here in Aotearoa. Every New Zealander knows and loves someone who's vegan. Quite often, these are friends or family members who have a lot of mana, because they're caring, thoughtful people who are doing their bit to make Aotearoa a better place. These days, most restaurants cater to vegans, too. New Zealand society is embracing vegans, and embracing veganism. We believe it's only going to get easier to be vegan.”

The NZ Vegetarian Society is encouraging New Zealanders to give veganism a go, by setting an achievable goal. It’s important to make sustainable changes, Mr McKibbin says:

“I’ve been vegan for more than 3 years now, but it took me a while to get there. I made the change at my own pace - I started with vegetarianism, and then, a couple of years later, I was ready to go vegan. Give it some thought, and commit to doing what you’re able to do right now. Vegetarianism can be a great stepping-stone.”

National Office Coordinator Viktória Lencsés Spear says:

“Spring is a great time to go veg. Fresh vegetables are widely available. I like to make rice paper rolls, using shredded carrot, cabbage, and noodles. They’re super easy, and they taste great with sweet chilli sauce! Also, coming into summer you can’t help but feel optimistic. It’s the best time to make a sustainable change.”

The NZ Vegetarian Society offers support to those exploring plant-based lifestyles. You will find recipes, advice, and a list of Vegan Certified products on their website: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/

More items are being added to the list of Vegan Certified products every month. Most recently, Trade Aid had their dark chocolates certified, and Just Foods introduced their Vegan Classic Mayonnaise and Vegan Aioli. You can view the full list here: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/food-dining/vegan-certified-products/

ends

