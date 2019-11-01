WEL Networks launches 'Down means danger' safety campaign

1 November 2019

WEL Networks launches 'Down means danger' public safety campaign



WEL Networks’ latest public safety campaign highlights the potentially deadly outcome of not treating all fallen power lines as live.

The local lines company is educating the public on the correct action to take in the event of a fallen power line - particularly as a result of a car accident.

WEL’s First Response Faults and LV Lines Supervisor Hamish Thomson said the campaign centres on the slogan, ‘Down means danger’.

"All fallen lines need to be treated as live as electricity is likely still flowing through those cables.

"In recent weeks we have had some instances of people trying to go into the car/leave the car before it is safe to do so - we want to stress that the consequence of this can be deadly."

The correct action to take if the lines come down on your vehicle is to remain inside until you are rescued or it could be fatal. If you must leave the vehicle because of fire or other immediate danger, jump away from the vehicle keeping your feet together when you land.

Vice versa, if you come across a vehicle involved in an accident where power lines have fallen, do not touch the vehicle, the lines or drive over the fallen lines, call 111.

WEL Networks provides specialised training to emergency services on what to do when the lines are down.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

