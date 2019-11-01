Activists Protest the Ricoh Feilding Gold Cup







What: Activists Protest the Ricoh Feilding Gold Cup

When: Saturday 2 November 2019 11:30am

Where: Awapuni Racing Centre - Racecourse Road Palmerston North



Activists from Wanganui will be making their voices heard at the Ricoh Feilding Gold Cup, in memory of all the lives taken at the Melbourne Cup.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Frances Baker said today, “We are against the horse racing industry because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Horses are sentient beings and feel pain just as much as a dog or a human. If you were to be caught whipping a cat or dog then you may be sent to jail. Horse racing being under the guise of a 'sport' should not suddenly make that acceptable. Every aspect of these horses lives revolves around making money and as a result their welfare is compromised.”

On this day Awapuni Racing Club lures people into supporting horse cruelty through using the facade of glamour and fashion, but behind exists a shocking reality for the horses themselves.

Ricoh, Courtesy Ford, Power Farming, Feilding Hotel, Ratanui Land Management, PGG Wrightson and Ian Humphery Motors are all supporting this cruel event.

"There is no surprises that PGG Wrightson are a sponsor of cruel horse racing events considering their business model is based on animal suffering, but the other companies should ask themselves whether animal abuse is what they want their business to align with".

Recently we have seen investigations at a slaughterhouse in Queensland, Australia which revealed horrific practices where horses were subjected to extreme abuse. (View here.)

"In one year, it is estimated approximately 4,000 innocent horses from the racing industry were killed at this one slaughterhouse alone. When we bet on horses, we are betting on their lives by funding this cruel industry. I think people would be shocked to learn of the numbers of sentient beings that are killed annually, for pet food and for financial gain in New Zealand."

"On the 5th November we will see Australia stand down for a day because of the Melbourne Cup. Party goers will be dressing up and getting ready to have a good time, but it is not a party for the animals? When has it been acceptable to celebrate animals being flogged, dying from haemorrhages, heart attacks and fractures? It is only legal when it's horse racing."

"Last racing year, 122 innocent horses died on track in Australia and 6 horses have died at the Melbourne Cup in six years, this is not OK."

“When no longer profitable, horses are being sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food just like so many foals that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it to the racetrack."

“We want people to think twice about attending a racing event. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good day out." Ms Baker said.

"We are starting to see the younger generation turn away from using animals for entertainment. They see that this isn't a great day out for the horses but rather a day of abuse. Horse racing is 21st century legalised cruelty"

"Horses are suffering in the name of gambling and entertainment. If you really care about animals, you shouldn’t be going to the races. We will be silently protesting in honour of all the horses that have died at the Melbourne Cup."



