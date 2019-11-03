Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Proposals set pathway for much-needed improvement

Sunday, 3 November 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Proposals set pathway for much-needed improvement in fresh water


Water New Zealand is urging the Government not to dilute the proposals in its recently released discussion document aimed at cleaning up the country’s freshwater resources.

In a submission on the Action for healthy waterways proposals, Water New Zealand says the Government needs to stand strong and defend the plan against vested interests seeking to avoid responsibility for activities and practices that have led to degraded water quality.

Principal Advisor Water Quality, Jim Graham says Water New Zealand supports an evidence-led approach to freshwater policy, underpinned by sound science. Science has identified and quantified the problems and the proposals provide solutions that are clearly based on that science.

He says the evidence is clear that high intensity agriculture, particularly dairying, has resulted in a serious decline in water quality in some parts of the country.

While Water New Zealand welcomes the approach outlined in the document and the proposed limits of nitrogen and other contaminants from agriculture and urban discharges, it has some concerns about the ability of Regional Councils to implement the proposals.

Jim Graham says that while many councils perform a range of important functions very well, some have a poor record of enforcing requirements of the Resource Management Act and conditions set in resource consents.

“Since 2008, Water New Zealand has undertaken an annual performance comparison of drinking, waste and stormwater services by local authorities.

“The National Performance Review shows a wide variation in consenting practices and a low level of enforcement for wastewater and stormwater non-compliance, with very few prosecutions. An unacceptable number of discharges operate on consents which have been expired for many years. This should not have been allowed.”

He says a likely reason for this is that the councils, though tasked with enforcement, are not specifically regulatory authorities.

“We need greater central government regulatory oversight and in the longer term, our view is that New Zealand would benefit from a central regulator covering drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and freshwater.”

Water New Zealand strongly supports the Te Mana o te Wai hierarchy of obligations and says a national discussion about Maori rights and interests in water is long overdue.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 