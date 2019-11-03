Climate Change and Mental Health top priorities for Davies

Climate Change and Mental Health top priorities for Port Hills nomination - Joe Davies

Source: Joe Davies

For Immediate Release: 03/11/2019

-



http://davies2020.co.nz

I’m standing to represent the millennial generation and to broaden the debate around mental illness and climate change, Labour Party member Joe Davies said today.

Joe Davies is a 25 year old activist and a member of the Port Hills Labour electorate committee. Mr Davies was formerly the Head Boy at Linwood College through the 2011 earthquakes and at 19 he was elected on to the Hagley Ferrymead Community Board. After completing one term on the Community Board Mr Davies decided to pursue a career in nursing.

"I’m currently coming to the end of my nursing education and its given me a deep insight into the health of our people," Mr Davies said.

"I have been impressed by the work of the Ardern Government in dealing with chronic underfunding from the Key Government era and giving our health workers greater facilities and resources.”

Davies says that if he is unsuccessful in the race to become the next Labour Port Hills nominee he will enter psychiatric nursing at Hillmorton Hospital.

"Those that end up as inpatients at specialist mental health services are some of the most traumatized and vulnerable people you will ever meet. We have to do everything we can to give them the tools to recover and contribute to society.

"I'm putting myself forward for the vacancy created by Ruth Dyson who has been a wonderful community focussed parliamentarian, because I want to be part of this Government that is reshaping our mental health system.

"I have also been inspired by the youth movement that is winning office across New Zealand.

“You only need to look at the local government election results to see that the voters are wanting to pass on the baton to competent young candidates.”

Davies is also standing to broaden the debate around climate change.

"Voters in the Port Hills are switched on about the environment and the need for action on climate change. I believe that I can best represent their interests both for the Labour nomination and the upcoming 2020 General election," Mr Davies said.





© Scoop Media

