Local Government Minister still hasn’t met with ratepayers

4 NOVEMBER 2019

An analysis of Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s diary entries reveals that she hasn’t met with a single ratepayer group or residents’ association since she was appointed.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “A year ago, we were floored to hear the Minister had failed to meet with the ratepayers she is meant to represent. Now we have checked again, and can confirm she is still ignoring her most important constituents.”

“In her two years as Minister she has clocked up hundreds of meetings with local government officials, and the lobby groups representing local councils. It is incredible that she’s managed to ignore the ratepayers who fund all this bureaucracy. This is like a Minister of Health not talking to any sick people.”

“There are many dozens of ratepayer associations across New Zealand who would happily give the Minister first-hand insights into whether her sector is delivering value for money. The Minister’s failure to engage with these groups will create a rose-tinted view of local councils, who are saddling ratepayers across the country with higher costs and frustration.”

The Minister refused to confirm this information to the Taxpayers’ Union directly (as she did in November last year), instead directing the Union to review her diary entries.

