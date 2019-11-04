Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Living Wage Movement calls on Govt to keep commitments

Monday, 4 November 2019, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Living Wage Aotearoa

Today marks the start of Living Wage Week 2019 and with 171 accredited Living Wage Employers, the movement for decent wages is growing in strength and influence.

The Living Wage Movement is calling for Coalition Government parties to make good on their pre-election promises to shift low paid contracted workers in the public service to a minimum of the Living Wage, currently $21.15 per hour.

“These workers are public servants, paid by the Government, even if their pay cheques come from private contractors,” says National Convenor, Annie Newman.

“It’s time we stopped the cycle of competitive tendering where government agencies save money while private businesses make huge profits off the backs of the most vulnerable in society. It is a false economy because ultimately everyone suffers from the poverty wages paid to these workers,” Annie says.

“We are calling on all employers to step up and pay a Living Wage as one important step to improving society for all of us.”

Embracing diversity by ensuring our new New Zealanders are paid enough to build a decent life is the key message for the Auckland launch of My Life to Live, a photographic exhibition of the lives of former refugees at work at the Sir Paul Reeves building, AUT today.

Recognising wages matter in sustainable business programmes is the focus of an event by the Living Wage Movement and the Sustainable Business Network in Wellington on Wednesday, at Westpac Lambton Quay.

We welcome Blue Frog Breakfast, Property Friend Ltd and Energy Alternatives NZ Ltd as accredited Living Wage Employers this week with other big businesses to announce before the end of the week.

Living Wage networks will also be visiting government ministers this week to drive home the importance of fair tendering processes in government procurement contracts.

“There are concrete steps many ministers can be taking to eliminate poverty through their own agency’s procurement arrangements and we will be calling on them to do just that,” Annie says.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Living Wage Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ASEAN: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand.

Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods.

"Because New Zealand is a leader in this area as shown by these products that have been renowned around the world such as kiwis, dairy and sheep's placenta cream," he said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 