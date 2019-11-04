Submission on the Public Finance (Wellbeing) Amendment Bill
Monday, 4 November 2019, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
The Finance and Expenditure Committee is currently
considering submissions on the Public Finance (Wellbeing)
Amendment Bill. This Bill proposes new requirements for:
• the Government to report annually on its
wellbeing objectives in the Budget; and
• the
Treasury to report periodically on the state of wellbeing in
New Zealand.
Our Office made a submission on the
Bill, which you can read on our website.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude
Key outcomes of the upgrade include:
• New rules that will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports by millions of dollars each year. This includes, for example, faster border release of fresh food products, and other products that may have transited through other countries en route to China.
• The introduction of environmental considerations - the most ambitious environment chapter and the highest level of commitment that China has agreed in any FTA. It includes commitments to promote environment protection and ensure that environmental standards are not used for trade protectionist purposes.
• The upgrade will also mean that 99% of New Zealand’s $3b wood and paper trade to China will have preferential access, with tariff elimination over a 10 year implementation period on 12 additional wood and paper products worth NZ$36 million in trade to China. More>>