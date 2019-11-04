Submission on the Public Finance (Wellbeing) Amendment Bill

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is currently considering submissions on the Public Finance (Wellbeing) Amendment Bill. This Bill proposes new requirements for:

• the Government to report annually on its wellbeing objectives in the Budget; and

• the Treasury to report periodically on the state of wellbeing in New Zealand.

Our Office made a submission on the Bill, which you can read on our website.

