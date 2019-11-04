Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ-China FTA upgrade agreement

Monday, 4 November 2019, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand

NZ-China FTA upgrade agreement

The announcement that an agreement has been reached on the upgrade of the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is recognised by the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) as a positive marker for the strength of the relationship between New Zealand and China.

The fact that the agreement comes without improvements to the dairy safeguard arrangements is no surprise to DCANZ. The potential for this outcome was foreshadowed in late 2018.

“DCANZ is naturally disappointed that the upgrade has not resulted in specific gains for dairy market access” says DCANZ Chairman, Malcolm Bailey. “That said, the existing FTA provisions will provide duty free access for all New Zealand dairy export to China when the last dairy safeguard ends in 2024.”

“This complete elimination of all tariffs is an ultimate outcome that we seek from all FTAs. In this regard we see the New Zealand-China agreement as a best-in-class trade deal and seek similar high-quality outcomes in other of New Zealand’s trade negotiations.”

DCANZ congratulates the New Zealand Government for concluding the upgrade negotiations and appreciates the work that continues to be undertaken to strengthen the broader New Zealand-China trade relationship.

“China remains New Zealand’s number one dairy market, and we value the ongoing constructive relationship between our two countries”.

The ongoing application of safeguards by China over the next four years will result in New Zealand dairy exports incurring in excess of $100 million in tariffs each year. Additionally, New Zealand dairy exporters of milk powders, cheese and butter will be at growing disadvantage relative to Australian competitors until the dairy safeguards end.

Beyond China, dairy products continue to experience highly constrained access and significant tariffs into many markets. A 2017 report by NZIER estimated that tariffs suppress the value of current New Zealand dairy production and exports by an estimated $1.3 billion annually, and non-tariff barriers have been estimated to add over $3 billion in costs to dairy exports in the APEC regional alone.

“This is significant for a sector that is a major contributor to economic activity in regional New Zealand and which is committed to investing to improve sustainability and the value of our production” says Bailey.

“An additional $1.3 billion of export returns would go a long way in supporting additional investment to grow value and sustainability”.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Key outcomes of the upgrade include:

• New rules that will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports by millions of dollars each year. This includes, for example, faster border release of fresh food products, and other products that may have transited through other countries en route to China.

• The introduction of environmental considerations - the most ambitious environment chapter and the highest level of commitment that China has agreed in any FTA. It includes commitments to promote environment protection and ensure that environmental standards are not used for trade protectionist purposes.

• The upgrade will also mean that 99% of New Zealand’s $3b wood and paper trade to China will have preferential access, with tariff elimination over a 10 year implementation period on 12 additional wood and paper products worth NZ$36 million in trade to China. More>>

 
 

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 