Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

St John Welcomes Paramedic Registration

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 9:45 am
Press Release: St John

5 NOVEMBER 2019

St John welcomes the announcement by the Minister of Health today that New Zealand paramedics will now be registered under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act (2003).

The new regulation brings New Zealand in line with other countries such as Australia and Great Britain, where registration is compulsory to practice as a paramedic.

St John Medical Director Dr Tony Smith says that registration gives the approximately 1,000 paramedics and intensive care paramedics practicing in New Zealand a similar professional platform to other health sector groups such as nurses and doctors.

St John views registration of paramedics as an extension of its already robust professional, safety, clinical and audit standards.

Dr Smith says that paramedics in New Zealand are already highly regulated; they are required to hold a relevant qualification and meet strict internal safety, quality and audit standards, while adhering to St John’s obligations with the Ministry of Health.

“While professional registration adds an additional layer of protection for patients, the public can be assured that their trust in the expertise, professional and safety standards of St John clinical care is well placed.”

“Registration recognises the important role of paramedics in the health sector and the skill level of our clinicians. It protects the profession from others calling themselves registered paramedics without the qualification, training and clinical hours, ensuring fit and proper personnel are involved in the delivery of patient care.”

The 3,000 frontline volunteers involved in ambulance activities who practice at Emergency Medical Technician, Emergency Medical Assistant or First Responder level are not required to be registered at this time.

A paramedic council will be established to regulate national registration commencing in January 2020.

-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from St John on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

 
 

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 