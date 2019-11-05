International money driving censorship on campus?

5 November 2019

Massey University needs to explain whether it is true that financial considerations were a factor in the removal of posters critical of the Chinese Government, says the Free Speech Coalition in light of an op-ed from a senior lecturer suggesting so.

Senior Massey lecturer Steve Elers warns readers: Are we prepared to risk our fourth largest export earner, $5b and 50,000 jobs, for the sake of ‘free speech’ in the form of posters?

Free Speech Coalition spokesperson David Cumin says, “While the author of the op-ed is not a member of the University’s leadership team, readers will wonder whether his perspective is an insight into the University’s decision-making processes.”

“Reflecting on the op-ed, a number of concerning questions are raised.”

“Is the author correct in his suggestion that Massey weighs free speech values against the financial value of international students? If so, how far is Massey willing to bend? Would Massey scrub its syllabus of politically sensitive lines of inquiry or alter taught facts for profit? Does the University have any principled bottom line when it comes to protecting the diversity of thought and opinion on campus?”

“Prospective students deserve to know the answers to these questions.”

