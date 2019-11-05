EDS submission on Resource Management Reform Bill
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) has filed its
submission on the Resource Management Amendment Bill 2019
with the Environment Select Committee of Parliament.
“We
are broadly supportive of the proposed amendments, many of
which roll back bad changes made last year,” said EDS CEO
Gary Taylor.
“The Bill removes provisions giving
Ministers excessive powers and repeals provisions that many
submitters to the previous Bill considered unworkable. It
also creates a new plan-making process for freshwater
reform. We support those provisions and most of the
technical changes proposed.
“EDS has made suggestions
for other amendments to be added to the Bill
including:
• The creation of a Freshwater Commission to
provide implementation oversight for freshwater
planning
• Giving the Environment Court power to
decide notification appeals
• Widening the Minister
for the Environment’s ability to call-in plans to include
regional policy statements
• Enabling resource
consent applications by recidivist RMA offenders to be
refused
• Including climate change mitigation in
section 6 as a matter of national
importance
• Further changes to better enable public
participation in resource management processes.
“EDS
will be appearing in support of its submission,” Mr Taylor
concluded.
The EDS submission is available here.
Submissions on the Bill are due
on 7 November.
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
