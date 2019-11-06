Have your say on court control for suspected terrorists
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee
The Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and
Trade Committee is seeking submissions on the Terrorism
Suppression (Control Orders) Bill and Supplementary Order
Paper (SOP) No 397.
The bill proposes to give police the
power to apply for a High Court control order for New
Zealanders who are suspected of being involved in overseas
terrorist activities. The SOP contains further amendments to
the bill proposed by the Minister.
Tell the
Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you
think
Make your submission on the bill at the
Parliament website by midnight on Sunday, 10
November 2019.
For more details about
the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders)
Bill:
• Read the full contents of the
bill
• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
