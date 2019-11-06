Jump in unemployment shows need for tax relief
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Jump in unemployment shows need for tax
relief
6 NOVEMBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
A jump in unemployment from 3.9%
to 4.2% demonstrates continuing economic weakness, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “With interest
rates already so close to zero and the economy weakening,
the Government should signal tax relief to take effect in
next year’s Budget. Letting employers and workers keep
more of what they earn would put some heat back into the
economy – ensuring unemployment does not climb too high
too fast.”
“While some commentators have called for
greater infrastructure spending, tax cuts would heat the
economy up much faster. Infrastructure needs extensive
planning and consultation, whereas tax cuts could take
effect almost
immediately.”
ENDS
