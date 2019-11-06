CEAC supports Zero Carbon Bill

CEAC discounts ACT premise that; “These bills give the Government and in particular the Climate Change Minister massive power over the economy.”

CEAC asks; If nothing is done; - what cost will it be to our economy then?

ACT to vote against Zero Carbon Bil

Press Release: ACT New Zealand

QUOTE;

ACT Leader David Seymour has confirmed that he will vote against the second reading of Government’s Zero Carbon Bill and the first reading of its Emissions Trading Scheme legislation.

“These bills give the Government and in particular the Climate Change Minister massive power over the economy.

“The proposed changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme allow the Minister to prevent New Zealanders from offsetting their emissions through overseas sources at a lower cost by restricting the number of approved overseas units.

“ACT believes that New Zealanders should be allowed to offset their emissions at the lowest possible cost, no matter their source or location.

“These provisions will increase costs on New Zealand households and businesses by raising the price of emissions.

The truth is already out there; https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/biz088/5610806 with this summary from academia and global science sources in this site.

World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency

BioScience, biz088, https://doi.org/10.1093/biosci/biz088

Published: 05 November 2019

QUOTE:

Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to “tell it like it is.” On the basis of this obligation and the graphical indicators presented below, we declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.

Exactly 40 years ago, scientists from 50 nations met at the First World Climate Conference (in Geneva 1979) and agreed that alarming trends for climate change made it urgently necessary to act. Since then, similar alarms have been made through the 1992 Rio Summit, the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, and the 2015 Paris Agreement, as well as scores of other global assemblies and scientists’ explicit warnings of insufficient progress (Ripple et al. 2017). Yet greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are still rapidly rising, with increasingly damaging effects on the Earth's climate. An immense increase of scale in endeavors to conserve our biosphere is needed to avoid untold suffering due to the climate crisis (IPCC 2018).

Most public discussions on climate change are based on global surface temperature only, an inadequate measure to capture the breadth of human activities and the real dangers stemming from a warming planet (Briggs et al. 2015). Policymakers and the public now urgently need access to a set of indicators that convey the effects of human activities on GHG emissions and the consequent impacts on climate, our environment, and society. Building on prior work (see supplemental file S2), we present a suite of graphical vital signs of climate change over the last 40 years for human activities that can affect GHG emissions and change the climate (figure 1), as well as actual climatic impacts (figure 2). We use only relevant data sets that are clear, understandable, systematically collected for at least the last 5 years, and updated at least annually.

So David Seymour needs to read up on the current situation facing us all now if nothing is done to save our planet and economy.

