Te Kaunihera Maori endorses Tane Philips



Te Kaunihera Maori (Labour’s Māori Council) has unanimously endorsed Tane Philips nomination to be the new President of the New Zealand Labour Party.

A meeting was held on Wednesday with representatives from all of the seven Māori seats who were supportive of Tane Philips’ nomination and the opportunity for a Māori to become President.

The only Māori to have served the party as President was Charles Bennett from 1972-1976. Almost 50 years on, electing a Māori to the presidency would be progressive and a reflection of partnership for the Labour Party and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Te Kaunihera Māori Chair, Rudy Taylor, says:

‘the time has come for a Māori to take up the role and step up to lead our party forward in the spirit of Kotahitanga. We believe in partnership and this is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment’.

Tane Philips is the current Senior Maori Vice President and is experienced within the Labour Council environment. He has a strong commitment to Labour values, its people and he brings a track record of success including being part of the team, winning all of the Māori electorates in 2017 and electing 13 Māori to parliament, the largest Māori caucus in history.

‘We are proud of our achievements under Tane’s leadership and want to extend his grass roots knowledge and experience to the wider Party’.



© Scoop Media

