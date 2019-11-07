Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bipartisan support for Zero Carbon Bill gives certainty

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 5:21 pm
Press Release: DairyNZ

DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle is welcoming todays bipartisan support of the Zero Carbon Bill as a positive step forward for New Zealand farmers.

“We are pleased that the Zero Carbon Bill has managed to achieve a degree of bipartisan support that will give farmers certainty into the future” Dr Mackle said.

“All the key elements of the Bill, including the establishment of a Climate Change Commission, a split gas approach for methane and the creation of carbon budgets have strong bipartisan support - and the support of the agricultural sector.

“Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the methane reduction targets.

“DairyNZ remain firmly opposed to the Governments methane reduction range of 24 – 47% as we believe it is out of step with what science requires and rural economies can sustain.

“This is not a scientific target, but a political one” Dr Mackle added.

“We are encouraged that Minister Shaw has indicated he is considering sending the methane target to the Commission to receive independent advice. DairyNZ very much welcomes this.

“It is important this is done quickly. The Commission is asked to recommend the first three carbon budgets, out to 2035, by early 2022. We need clarity on the methane target before this is done.

“DairyNZ has confidence that the Zero Carbon Bill puts in place the right institutional arrangements to eventually deliver a fair methane reduction target for farmers.

“We will be working with the Government and other sector bodies to ensure this happens.

“Farmers have never been afraid of the facts. They simply want a methane target that is fair and firmly grounded in the best available science, applied in a New Zealand context” Dr Mackle concluded.


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government's Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government's plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change.

Gordon Campbell: On National's Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head.

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices.

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism...

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios.

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand's existing free trade agreement with China...

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council's committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money.

