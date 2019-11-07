Greenpeace response to Zero Carbon Act

"We want to congratulate Generation Zero and all of the people who worked so hard to get the Zero Carbon Act across the line," says Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner Amanda Larsson.

"Now that the Zero Carbon Act is passed, the Government can get to work on introducing policies to cut climate pollution.

"Climate change won’t be fixed by the Zero Carbon Act alone. The Government must now implement bold and courageous policies that will roll out heaps of new solar and wind energy, replace dirty transport with clean alternatives, and support farmers to transition from industrial to regenerative agriculture."





© Scoop Media